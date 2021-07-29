Charleston police respond to two shootings, investigating whether they are related

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they have responded to two shootings Wednesday night and are investigating if they are related.

At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West Ashley for a shooting. A report states that a male victim was transported to MUSC.

Then at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to MUSC where the male victim of a shooting was brought there in a private vehicle.

“Investigators are trying to determine where this shooting occurred and if the two shootings are related,” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information about either incident can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

