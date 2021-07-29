City kicks off “Operation Move-Out” to help renters and tenants clear out homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is now calling in extra code enforcement officers to make sure trash isn’t collecting on the side of the roads.

Between 6,000 to 7,000 people, primarily college students, move out of their homes during the last week of July into August, according to City of Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio. Riccio says when he first started working for the city, he noticed the standard weekly trash collection wasn’t enough.

“This was creating quite a bit of clutter on the roadways, blocking sidewalks, people having to walk in the streets, causing danger to people,” Riccio said. “So, it was a big safety concern.”

So, to help keep garbage out of the roads and sidewalks, the City of Charleston is implementing the 11th annual “Operation Move-Out” starting Thursday.

With the exception of Sunday, garbage collection through Tuesday will happen daily between Line Street and Beaufain Street between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Code enforcement officers will also be patrolling the area to make sure trash is being discarded properly. Although Riccio says this is primarily to keep people informed, tickets could be issued with a fine of up to $1,085.

The City of Charleston is asking tenants not to put the items out late at night, but rather wait until 7 a.m. for same-day collection.

