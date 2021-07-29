SC Lottery
Deputies: Man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a chase on Thursday afternoon led to one man being arrested.

Deputies say 21-year-old AJ Rasheid Brown was arrested after a foot pursuit. Authorities say Brown is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting warrant service on warrants in connection with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry of a firearm and narcotics charges.

According to authorities, deputies were alerted by the sheriff’s office automated license plate reader system that a stolen Infiniti sedan was travelling into the city of Georgetown. Deputies say they located the vehicle on Church Street and initiated a traffic stop where the driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle into a crowed residential area and terminated the pursuit.

A release states that witnesses told law enforcement that the vehicle was located in a nearby apartment. When deputies and officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded three males exited the vehicle and fled on foot where the driver was taken into custody, authorities said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the identities of the other occupants of the vehicle and anyone with information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.

