SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC: Guidelines crucial to keeping schools open for in-person learning

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say while their back-to-school guidelines aren’t mandates, they are crucial to keeping schools open for in-person learning this year.

“This is the time for action,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “Schools are getting ready to start back. We are seeing sharp increases in cases. We all need to do our part now and prevent another surge.”

The state health agency is recommending all students and staff, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, wear a mask while indoors. DHEC’s guidelines also say all eligible people should get vaccinated, schools should space students out at least three feet when possible, and quarantine and isolation protocols should remain in place.

Regarding masking on school buses, DHEC noted the CDC guidelines stating everyone on public transportation should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

However, according to the South Carolina Department of Education, the CDC order on masking won’t be enforced in South Carolina. Dr. Traxler said mask-wearing on school buses will be up to individual districts.

Traxler said the Delta variant is also worrying her as children get ready to go back to learning in person.

“Summer camps showed us that this Delta variant is increasing across the state and is so much more easily spread among children and we are seeing more and more cases likely because this variant is becoming the dominant one and spreads so easily,” she said.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association is supportive of the DHEC guidelines but is worried about what will happen if people don’t adhere to them.

“Any failure by citizens of South Carolina to heed the advice of public health officials is going to prolong this pandemic,” said PSTA Director of Government Affairs Patrick Kelly. “The longer we prolong it the more difficult it will be to keep schools open consistently and for students to avoid quarantining.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
A highway in Colleton County collapsed Wednesday morning following flooding in the area....
Highway in Colleton County collapses following flooding
Marcus Tyler McDonald, Noah Serre Shue and Kayla Elizabeth Hill.
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston released on bond
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
The apartment complex is reportedly called the Summerville Station Apartments
Summerville Police investigating two deaths

Latest News

Officials with the St. Andrews Firefighters Association say the incident is in the 4200 block...
Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident near Middleton Place
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC: Guidelines crucial to keeping schools open for in-person learning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sheriff Graziano: I will ‘absolutely not’ rehire jail deputies who tased Jamal Sutherland
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston mayor urges vaccination amid new COVID-19 cases