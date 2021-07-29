FIRST ALERT: Hottest days of Summer ahead!
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The hottest days of the Summer are upon us as heat indices are heading well into the triple digits over the next couple days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.