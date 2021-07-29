FIRST ALERT: Hottest days of Summer ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The hottest days of the Summer are upon us as heat indices are heading well into the triple digits over the next couple days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 93.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

