N. Main Street reopens in Summerville
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A two-block stretch of North Main Street in Summerville reopened just before 5 a.m., approximately an hour-and-a-half after police dispatchers said the roadway was blocked.
The street had been shut down between 708 North Main Street to Highway 78, dispatchers said at 3:20 a.m.
They did not immediately provide details on the reason for the road closure.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.