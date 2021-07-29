SC Lottery
N. Main Street reopens in Summerville

A two-block stretch of North Main Street in Summerville reopened just before 5 a.m.,...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A two-block stretch of North Main Street in Summerville reopened just before 5 a.m., approximately an hour-and-a-half after police dispatchers said the roadway was blocked.

The street had been shut down between 708 North Main Street to Highway 78, dispatchers said at 3:20 a.m.

They did not immediately provide details on the reason for the road closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

