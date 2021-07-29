SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor trailer blocks two lanes of I-26

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-26.

The crash was reported near mile marker 177 at 3:31 a.m. and involves injuries, the state’s Department of Public Safety said.

Both lanes of the interstate were blocked by the wreckage, but traffic was being allowed to go around the truck on the right shoulder of the roadway.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

