First-time unemployment claims drop below 2,000 for first time in four weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a total of fewer than 1,500 first-time claims for the week ending Saturday.

SCDEW officials said a total of 1,479 initial claims for unemployment benefits came in last week. That marks the first time since the week ending June 26 that the total number of first-time claims were below 2,000.

It was the third week in which the weekly total dropped as well.

Of the 1,479 claims, 75 were filed in Charleston County, 63 were filed in Berkeley County and 32 were filed in Dorchester County.

Greenville County had the highest total with 139, while Richland County had the second-highest at 120.

The state paid out a total of $8.5 million in state and federal funds last week.

Since the pandemic began, the state paid out a total of $6.5 billion in state and federal benefits.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the agency to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits effective June 30, an action he hoped would address ongoing workforce shortages.

