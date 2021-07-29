SC Lottery
Judge approves settlement between company, family of woman who drowned in HCSO transport

Nicolette Green
Nicolette Green((Source: Donnela Green-Johnson))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has approved a settlement between a metal manufacturer and the family of a woman who drowned in an Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van.

According to court documents, the family of Nicolette Green was awarded $1 million as a result of the settlement with American Aluminum Accessories.

The approved settlement was filed Monday after a hearing on June 2.

Documents state that Green was equipped with an inmate transport module designed by American Aluminum Accessories at the time of her death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Two years since two patients drowned in back of HCSO transport van

Green and Wendy Newton were both killed on Sept. 18, 2018, when they were being transported as mental health patients.

Authorities said both women were killed when two former Horry County deputies drove into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence.

The two former deputies, Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, have since been indicted in the deaths of both Green and Newton. A judge also recently ruled that Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus must testify in a separate civil lawsuit.

