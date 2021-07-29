SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Without mandates, SC health officials urge voluntary masking

While state health officials have shied away from recommending mask mandates, the South...
While state health officials have shied away from recommending mask mandates, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released guidelines for classrooms this fall.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - While state health officials have shied away from recommending mask mandates, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released guidelines for classrooms this fall.

The key points included:

  • Schools are strongly encouraged to work with local public health officials and healthcare facilities and professionals to provide factual information and education about COVID-19 vaccination and to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines by coordinating vaccine clinics for staff, students, and families who wish to be vaccinated.
  • DHEC strongly recommends mask use for all people when indoors in school settings, especially when physical distancing is not possible. Children under two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone unable to remove the face covering without assistance should not wear a mask. DHEC recognizes mask use cannot be mandated per the SC General Assembly but is providing the following guidance for teachers, staff and parents.
  • At least three feet of distance between each student should be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
  • Case investigation and contact tracing are critical strategies to identify and isolate cases and test and quarantine close contacts to reduce transmission.
  • Mask use is required on school buses and other public transportation per federal CDC Order regardless of the mask policy at school or the individual’s vaccination status; school systems should take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with this requirement by students, staff, and others.

South Carolina health officials are urging people to follow new federal guidance on wearing masks indoors as the state battles a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Henry McMaster says that school officials can’t get around the mask mandate ban. COVID-19 cases are climbing again in South Carolina, with a 92.6% jump in cases over the last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
A highway in Colleton County collapsed Wednesday morning following flooding in the area....
Highway in Colleton County collapses following flooding
Marcus Tyler McDonald, Noah Serre Shue and Kayla Elizabeth Hill.
Three people arrested during Jamal Sutherland protest in Charleston released on bond
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
The apartment complex is reportedly called the Summerville Station Apartments
Summerville Police investigating two deaths

Latest News

Speaking from MUSC’s COVID-19 Command Center at Citadel Mall, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg...
Charleston mayor urges vaccination amid new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Newly-reported COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in North Carolina for first time since February
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s...
Gov. McMaster sued over termination of federal unemployment benefits