Lowcountry High School Football 2021 Previews - SCISA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCISA 3A

First Baptist Hurricanes

Head Coach: Johnny Waters (8th season)

Last season: 8-0

Top Returners – Davion Brown (RB, So.), Dove Fishburne (WR, Jr.), Roy Maybank (OL, Jr.), Curtis Magwood (OL, Jr.), Eligh Denson (WR, So.), James Pisano (DL, Jr.), Kaine Moses (LB, Jr.), Cody Rea (OL, JR.)

Top Newcomers – Gabe White (WR/DB, Jr.), Joseph Sadler (DL, Jr.), Gabe Roper (LB, Fr.)

After losing their quarterback and their 2 top receivers from last years team, the Hurricanes might rely more on the run game this season. With Davion Brown returning it would be hard to blame them. Brown looks to build on an amazing freshman season that saw him rush for almost 900 yards in 2020.

Pinewood Prep Panthers

Head Coach: JW Myers (2nd season)

Last season: 1-7

Top Returners – TJ Hatchett (QB, Sr.), Jaa Scott (WR/DB, Sr.), Jake Latham (OL/DL, Sr.), Trey Blume (WR/DB, Sr.), Parker White (RB/DB, Sr.), Shane DaRe (RB/LB/K, Jr.), Noah Kessler (WR/DB, Jr.), Troy Dandridge (WR, So.), Corley Watson (OL/DE, So.), Zack Tyler (OL/DL, So.)

Top Newcomers – Dylan Stockton (LB, Jr.), Asa Windham (QB/WR, Fr.), Terrance Stallworth (WR/DB, Fr.), Patrick O’Neill (WR/DB, Fr.)

As the Panthers look to improve during head coach JW Myers’ 2nd season, they’ll lean a lot on returning starting quarterback TJ Hatchett. Hatchett put up some big numbers in 2020 but has to cut back on the interceptions if Pinewood is going to be able to make a run to the postseason.

Porter-Gaud Cyclones

Head Coach: Brad Bowles (3rd season)

Last season: 3-6

Top Returners – Lawson Pritchett (WR/S, Jr.), Farrahkhan Jones-James (OL/DL, Sr.), Ned Hadzijachic (HB/DE, Sr.), Brady Comer (DE, Sr.), Spivey Woodward (LB, Sr.), Tristen Godfrey (RB/DB, Sr.)

Top Newcomers – Zihaire Jackson (RB/LB, Jr.), Marshall Pritchett (ATH, So.)

The Cyclones will have a lot of work to do on offense after losing most of the production they had in 2020 to graduation. Lawson Pritchett will be relied on to put up some big numbers at receiver. Defensively, Spivey Woodward is the top returning tackler and Tristen Godfrey should also add some help from the backfield.

SCISA 2A

Northwood Academy Chargers

Head Coach: Ryan Leaver (3rd season)

Last season: 0-6

Top Returners – William Thomason (RB/LB, Sr.) CJ Pinckney (QB/LB, Sr.), Garry Mullis (OL/DL, So.) Caleb Rivers (TE/DL, So.)

Top Newcomers – Riley Vicars (RB/LB, Fr.)

The Chargers had problems on both sides of the ball last season, unable to score consistently while also giving up too many points on defense. Ryan Leaver is hoping that veterans like William Thomason and CJ Pinckney can help change that on both sides this year. They’ve also got promising freshman Riley Vicars who could add some punch.

SCISA 1A

Colleton Prep War Hawks

Head Coach: Greg Langdale (3rd season)

Last season: 2-6

Top Returners – Drew Murdaugh (QB, Sr.), Cole Davis (RB, So.), Wyatt Drew (OL, Jr.), Walker Nettles (OL, Jr.), Gus Warren (DE, Jr.), Noah Catterton (DE, Jr.), Caleb Davis (DB, So.)

Top Newcomers – Caden Crosby (RB/DB, Jr.), Eli Rowe (CB, So.), Will Gerard (FS, Jr.), Hayden Williams (CB, Jr.)

The War Hawks return 20 of 22 starters from last season and will lean on that experience heavily. Drew Murdaugh has been a solid running back for Colleton Prep the last couple of seasons and will run the offense at QB this year. Cole Davis and Caden Crosby should give him some weapons to help while junior offensive lineman Wyatt Drew and Walker Nettles will be busy opening the holes.

Dorchester Academy Raiders

Head Coach: Thomas McAlhany (3rd season)

Last season: 4-6

Top Returners – Ben Singletary (RB/DE, Sr.), Hunter Hartzog (WR/CB, Sr.) Haden Hartzog (WR/SS, Sr.)

Thomas McAlhany begins his 3rd season with the Raiders with a trio of solid returners who should help the team stay competitive throughout the 2021 season.

St. John’s Christian Cavaliers

Head Coach: Brandon Clontz (2nd season)

Last season: 9-3

Top Returners – Hayden Redders (WR/SS, Jr.), Jaden Bradley (RB/LB, Sr.), Bryce Taylor (RB/LB, Sr.), Easton Morris (WR/DB, Sr.), Ethan Ayers (OL/DL, Sr.), Johnnathan Biering (TE/LB, Jr.), Gus Hutson (OL/DL, Sr.), Drayton Dupree (OL/DL, So.), Matt Glover (TE/LB/K, Sr.), Ryan Pierce (QB/DB, Jr.)

Top Newcomers – Trent Short (QB/DB, Sr.), Trace Cusick (WB/DB, Sr.)

The Cavaliers put on a great run in 2020 after moving from 8-man to 11-man football and reaching the postseason. But they might have the biggest piece to replace in all of SCISA in the Lowcountry after QB Nai’Ryan Bookert graduated and went to The Citadel. Ryan Pierce and Trent Short will each try to lead the offense in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.