North Charleston wins Dixie Majors World Series title

North Charleston defeated the team from Ozark, Alabama on Wednesday to win their 9th Dixie Majors World Series title(North Charleston baseball)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, AL (WCSC) - For the 9th time in program history, North Charleston has won the Dixie Majors World Series championship after earning a 5-2 win over the host team from Ozark, Alabama on Wednesday evening.

The win was the 2nd of the day for North Charleston who defeated the team from Louisiana, 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon to earn a spot in the title match.

Chase Cooper would go the complete game and finished with 5 strikeouts to lead North Charleston on the mound in the championship game.

Colt Kent would lead North Charleston’s offense going 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI. Capers Molinaroli also went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.

“Our guys wanted it more today.” said North Charleston head coach Kenny Wilkinson. “We played through injuries, through games that lasted over three hours, and had gutsy performances on the mound all week. We played defense well, had timely hits, and made enough of the routine plays to keep ourselves in ballgames. It took every player we had on the roster to win this thing, and I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work they put in all summer, which showed this week.  We grinded out games when we had to, and played well down the stretch.  Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama were really good teams. Our players and coaches worked hard all week, and I’m just really proud of them.”

North Charleston finished the tournament at 6-1.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

