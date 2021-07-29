Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded

SC Lottery
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West Ashley for a shooting. A 12-year-old boy and an adult male were wounded in the incident, police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said Thursday a pair of shooting incidents injured a total of seven people, including a young boy.

The two incidents, reported Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, were unrelated, investigators say.

In the first shooting, reported at approximately 4:58 p.m., five people were shot, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. Dispatchers received several 911calls about a shooting involving multiple victims in the area of Hanover and Johnson Streets.

Police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds and began providing aid until EMS arrived. At least two of the victims were seriously injured, Francis said.

Officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and learned that vehicle was taking a fifth victim to an area hospital.

Approximately four hours later, at 9:17 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about another shooting that had just happened on Little John Drive in the West Ashley area, Francis said.

Officers responded to the area and found a 12-year-old boy who had been wounded. About 20 minutes later, police learned a man who had also been wounded arrived at the hospital for treatment. Police say both the 12-year-old and the man were wounded in the second incident.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, Francis said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

