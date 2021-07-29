SC Lottery
Possible bond reduction scares mother of murder victim

Dominique Harper, 27, was found dead off of Cypress Campground Road in Ridgeville on February 5th.(Victoria Harper)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man who was killed after a home invasion will go before a judge to request that bond not be lowered for a suspect.

Dominique Harper, 27, was found dead off of Cypress Campground Road in Ridgeville on February 5th.  The previous day, Summerville Police responded to a home on Warington Street for a burglary and kidnapping.  Terry Woods and Fernando Wright are both charged with kidnapping and burglary in the incident.

Dominique Harper’s mother, Victoria Harper, says she will appear in court as Wright requests a lowered bond on Friday.

“Burying a child is the worst thing you can ever do as a parent,” she said.  “But to know that you have to worry about your other children or your grandchildren because someone might let this monster back out. How do you sleep at night knowing they might get out?”

Harper said she moved out of state due to her fear of additional violence.

“I haven’t been able to work. I can’t function; I don’t sleep. I don’t eat,” she said.

Wright’s bond was set at $50,000 and $25,000.

