South Carolina reports 1,867 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive still above 15%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,867 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report included 1200 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 667 cases detected through rapid tests. The report also included four confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 9,604 tests, with a 15.4% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 614,912, including 504,234 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 110,678 confirmed through rapid testing.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,729. There were 1,175 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.