Charleston mayor urges vaccination amid new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg presented what he called “a critical message” about vaccinations with MUSC officials Thursday.

Speaking from MUSC’s COVID-19 Command Center at Citadel Mall, Tecklenburg said South Carolina saw a 100% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

“So what we have now is rather than a mandatory pandemic, we have an optional pandemic,” he said. “And you can make a decision as to whether this pandemic is going to get super strong or not.”

The Delta variant, a strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 that was first discovered in India, is said to be more transmissible and can lead to more serious illness in those who are infected with it.

Concerns about the spread of the Delta variant prompted health authorities to advise that even fully vaccinated people should wear masks inside public places.

“The way to avoid having to wear these masks again, folks, is to get vaccinated,” Tecklenburg said.

MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick Cawley listed a couple of points he said members of the MUSC medical community said they want the public to understand about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Number one, the vaccines are safe and effective,” he said. “Number two, vaccine side effects are almost always minimal, and they’re usually very, very minor. Severe side effects from vaccines are very rare.”

Cawley said most patients should be more concerned about the long-term effects of COVID-19 versus any rare potential side vaccine side effects. He said the vaccines, though they were created quickly, have been built on well-known technologies.

“These vaccines came out very fast, it is true,” he said. “But they came out fast because of the elimination of red tape and bureaucracy.”

He also stressed that someone cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. He said the vaccines may not completely eliminate the chance of getting COVID-19.

“But it does almost completely eliminate the chance of having a severe COVID-19 infection,” he said. “So if you’re going to get COVID-19 and you’ve been vaccinated, it is going to be mild.”

