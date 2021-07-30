2021-22 College of Charleston Men’s Basketball Schedule Finalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- College of Charleston Men’s Basketball’s 2021-22 schedule was finalized Thursday following the release of the Colonial Athletic Association’s 18-game slate and the remainder of the Cougars’ non-conference matchups.

Head coach Pat Kelsey previously announced CofC’s six-game home non-conference schedule on July 8, which launches with a season-opening Multi-Team Event on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 vs. Lipscomb, Loyola (Maryland) and South Carolina State, respectively. The College also hosts a marquee matchup vs. North Carolina on Nov. 16 and welcomes Tulane to TD Arena on Nov. 30 and Presbyterian on Dec. 12.

Kelsey’s squad will also play six non-conference games away from home. On Nov. 22, the Cougars head to Stillwater for a clash with Oklahoma State before a Nov. 27 matchup at Chattanooga. CofC then completes a single-season home-and-home series with Tulane, taking on the Green Wave in New Orleans on Dec. 7.

The Cougars round out non-conference action with trips to Stetson (Dec. 16), Presbyterian (Dec. 22) and to Washington, D.C. for a neutral site matchup with Rhode Island at the D.C. Event Center (Dec. 19).

Additionally, the CAA released the 18-game league schedule on Thursday. The Cougars will play a home-and-home series with every CAA opponent, with nine league games at TD Arena. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

The Cougars tip off CAA action with home games against Drexel and Delaware on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, respectively. CofC then hits the road to face Northeastern (Jan. 3) and Hofstra (Jan. 5) before returning to TD Arena for a three-game homestand against Elon (Jan. 9), William & Mary (Jan. 11) and UNCW (Jan. 17).

Head coach Pat Kelsey’s squad also hosts Hofstra (Jan. 27), Northeastern (Jan. 29), James Madison (Feb. 17) and Towson (Feb. 19). The Cougars additionally face road tests at Towson (Jan. 20), James Madison (Jan. 22), William & Mary (Feb. 3), Elon (Feb. 5), UNCW (Feb. 12), Delaware (Feb. 24) and Drexel (Feb. 26).

The CAA Men’s Basketball Championship is set for March 5-8 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.