Aamir Simms Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal with New York Knicks

Aamir Simms had a double-double to help lead Clemson to an overtime win over TCU in Las Vegas(Clemson Athletics)
Aamir Simms had a double-double to help lead Clemson to an overtime win over TCU in Las Vegas(Clemson Athletics)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s Aamir Simms has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Knicks. Details of the contract have not been announced.

Simms was a two-time All-ACC player after receiving third-team recognition in 2019-20 and second-team honors in 2020-21. Simms was the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and is doing so for the second consecutive season. It has only been done six times previously in ACC history.

The Palmyra, Va., senior tied his career high of 25 points twice last season, including in wins at Miami (Jan. 2) and against Georgia Tech at home (Feb. 12). He netted double figures in 14 games last season and has amassed three double-doubles.

Simms became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He surpassed 1,000 career points and finished 34th all-time in Clemson history with 1,122 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He finished 20th all-time in rebounding with 636.

He was named to the Top 10 of the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the nation’s best power forward. Simms also earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List, which included just 14 other players.

Simms was named the recipient of the 2021 “Skip” Prosser Award, emblematic of the top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball. Simms was a three-time member of the All-ACC Academic Basketball team. The Palmyra, Va., senior carried a 3.25 GPA with a major in sport communications, including a 3.60 GPA in the Fall of 2019 and earning Dean’s List honors in the Fall of 2020. He completed two, for-credit internships with the non-profit US Play Coalition.

Simms is Clemson’s second honoree of the Skip Prosser Award. Cliff Hammonds won the inaugural award back in 2008.

