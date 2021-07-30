Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a couple who were found dead in on Wednesday at a Summerville apartment complex.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said 53-year-old Richard David Seastrunk and 59-year-old Tammy Sue Gerbert were found in their apartment located on 1660 Old Trolley Road at the Summerville Station Apartments after a requested welfare check was made to the Summerville Police Department.

“Both persons were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 11:40am.,” officials with the coroner’s office said.

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and manner of death are currently pending.

The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

