Dorchester Road library branch closing to begin renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A branch of the Charleston County Public Library system will close on Saturday to begin a year-long renovation project.

The Dorchester Road Regional Library will close on Saturday at 5 p.m. to begin renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project, the library system says.

Officials say construction on the branch is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

As part of the improvements, the library is expected to receive new shelving and furniture along with a refreshed collection, technology upgrades and a new areas designated for children and teens.

Charleston County Public Library says book returns at the site will be available for a limited time at the location, but returns can be made to any other location.

