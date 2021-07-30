Driscoll Draws Bases Loaded Walk to Give RiverDogs Third Consecutive Walk-Off Win

Charleston, SC - Logan Driscoll worked a bases loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning to propel the Charleston RiverDogs to a third consecutive walk-off win on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. 3,859 fans witnessed the 4-3 victory that increased the RiverDogs lead atop the Low-A East standings to 9.5 games.

The contest entered the bottom of the tenth inning tied 3-3. With Osleivis Basabe on second base, Alika Williams laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the winning run to third base with one out. Columbia left-hander Patrick Smith struck out Brett Wisely for the second out of the inning, giving the reliever a chance to escape. The Fireflies opted to intentionally walk the next two batters, loading the bases for Driscoll. After falling behind in the count 1-2, Driscoll worked the count full before taking ball four in the dirt to force in the winning run.

The RiverDogs (53-21) scored a single run in three of the first four innings to open an early 3-0 lead. In the opening inning, the home team grabbed the lead with three straight singles, including one of the RBI variety from Diego Infante. Heriberto Hernandez doubled the lead with his tenth home run of the season, a solo blast in the third inning. The margin expanded to 3-0 with Abiezel Ramirez’s RBI single in the fourth inning.

Taj Bradley was brilliant as the starter for the RiverDogs, tossing 5.0 scoreless, hitless, innings with eight strikeouts. The right-hander lowered his earned run average to 1.76 on the season. When Bradley exited, Trey Cumbie took over and quickly retired the first two batters he faced in the sixth. With two outs, Columbia (36-38) loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. In the next at bat, Juan Carlos Negret lofted a high fly ball to left field that Infante lost in the lights as it landed on the warning track, allowing all three runners to score.

The score remained deadlocked until Driscoll’s game-winning free pass in the final frame. Cumbie, the reigning Low-A East Pitcher of the Week, allowed three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings. Nomar Rojas earned his first win by holding the Fireflies off the board over the final three innings.

Hernandez guided the offense with a 3-4 showing that included the home run. He was joined with multiple hits by Wisely and Driscoll. Rubendy Jaquez was the lone player with two hits for the Fireflies.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs and Wild Wing Cafe held a large wing-eating contest in between innings of the game on Thursday night in a Guinness World Records official attempt. The winner of the contest received one year of free wings at Wild Wing Cafe. On hand to emcee the attempt was the “Wing King” Drew Cerza, who travels the country in search of unique wing flavors.

The series continues with the RiverDogs looking to increase their winning streak to seven games on Friday night. LHP Ian Seymour (1-0, 2.25) takes his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs in a meeting with Fireflies RHP Cruz Noriega (4-2, 3.36). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday with post-game fireworks courtesy of REV Federal Credit Union.