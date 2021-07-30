Emergency crews working multi-vehicle accident near Middleton Place

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are working a multi-vehicle accident near Middleton Place Thursday night.

Officials with the St. Andrews Firefighters Association say the incident is in the 4200 block of Ashley River Road and involves two cars and a large cherry picker truck.

In addition, authorities said Hazmat has been called to the scene for a ruptured fuel tank.

