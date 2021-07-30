SC Lottery
Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued for Lowcountry counties Friday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An excessive heat warning will take effect at 11 a.m. Friday as the heat index value is expected to soar as high as between 112 and 117 degrees.

The Charleston metropolitan area, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and coastal portions of Colleton and Beaufort Counties, are under the excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Much of the state is also under a heat advisory because the heat index could reach as high as 111 degrees, forecasters say.

The highest heat index values will occur roughly along and south of US-17 in Southeast South Carolina including downtown Charleston.

Excessive heat can cause serious medical problems.

The National Weather Service urges everyone who must be outside to drink plenty of fluids. If possible, stay in an air-conditioned area, stay out of the sun and be sure to check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

