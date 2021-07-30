Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County buildings as of Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will require face coverings in public areas of its buildings for all residents and employees starting Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.

“The only way to stop the spread of this vicious disease is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage all residents to get the vaccine,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Not only are you protecting yourself from dying or getting sick, but you are also protecting your family members and other compromised individuals.”

Residents can pay taxes, apply for permits and find other service requests online.

The requirement comes as DHEC released new guidelines recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, she said.

