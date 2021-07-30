SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings in effect today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties today! An Excessive Heat Warning means that dangerous heat index values of 115° or higher are possible today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for everyone else meaning that heat index will likely exceed 110° this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 97.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

