I-26 lanes open after fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel Bridge

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between the Crosstown and the Ravenel Bridge on-ramp.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the two far right lanes of I-26 between the Crosstown and the Ravenel Bridge have reopened after a deadly crash.

The crash involved a single motorcycle collision, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The lanes were reported closed shortly before 9:30 a.m. They reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim in the incident.

