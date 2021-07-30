I-26 lanes open after fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the two far right lanes of I-26 between the Crosstown and the Ravenel Bridge have reopened after a deadly crash.

The crash involved a single motorcycle collision, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The lanes were reported closed shortly before 9:30 a.m. They reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim in the incident.

