Gamecocks’ Lawson Inks Free Agent Deal With Miami Heat

South Carolina's A.J. Lawson drops off two points against Arkansas during second-half action in...
South Carolina's A.J. Lawson drops off two points against Arkansas during second-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - AJ Lawson signed a free agent deal with the Miami Heat following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft early Friday morning. The Toronto, Canada, native declared for the draft following the 2020-21 season after scoring a team and career high 16.6 points per game as a junior.

In 81 games at Carolina, Lawson scored 1,153 points for a 14.2 points per game average, while he dished out 167 assists and collected 101 steals. He led or shared the team lead in scoring 33 times as a Gamecock, while posting 59 double-figure scoring performances, including 22 games scoring 20 or more points. He also earned SEC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-SEC accolades during his career, in addition to preseason honors.

During his junior season, Lawson scored his 1,000th career point to become the 47th member of the Gamecock 1,000 point club. He led the SEC and finished 31st nationally last season with 2.81 made 3-point field goals per game, and finished his career averaging 2.02 made 3s per outing.

Lawson’s top scoring output of his junior campaign was also his career high, as he tallied 30 points in a Gamecock home win over Texas A&M behind a career best 10 made field goals, including a trio of makes from beyond the arc. He concluded his career ranked eighth in the Carolina record book with 164 made 3-point field goals.

