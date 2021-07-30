Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died after a vehicle crash Friday morning.

Base spokesperson Diana Cossaboom said the victim’s identity will be released 24 hours after the next of kin are notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities at Joint Base Charleston did not release further details about the accident or where it occurred.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.