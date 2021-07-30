SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died after a vehicle crash Friday morning.

Base spokesperson Diana Cossaboom said the victim’s identity will be released 24 hours after the next of kin are notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities at Joint Base Charleston did not release further details about the accident or where it occurred.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s...
Gov. McMaster sued over termination of federal unemployment benefits

Latest News

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County buildings as of Monday
Raven Saunders, of United States, waits to compete in the qualification rounds of the women's...
Burke High School alum Raven Saunders qualifies for women’s shot put finals in Tokyo
Second Chance Bikes works to refurbish old and un-rideable bikes into fully functional bikes to...
Nonprofit seeks help to fix up bikes for people in need
The crash happened in the westbound lanes between the Crosstown and the Ravenel Bridge on-ramp.
I-26 lanes open after fatal motorcycle crash near Ravenel Bridge