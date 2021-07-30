SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its school COVID-19...
SC Health Dept. recommends face masks, vaccinations for fall school year

Latest News

Raven Saunders spoke to reporters after her return from the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de...
Burke High School alum Raven Saunders qualifies for women’s shot put finals in Tokyo
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family joins watch party as Burke High alum Raven Saunders competes in Tokyo Olympics
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Burke High School alum Raven Saunders set to compete in Tokyo Olympics