SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.(Tulsa Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police arrested a mother in Oklahoma for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a man twice her age.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, an investigation revealed the child’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Miranda-Jara admitted to police he had been in a relationship with the girl since October 2020. Police say the family allowed for the relationship to happen.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” police wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers were called to the hospital July 14 when the 12-year-old was in labor delivering Miranda-Jara’s child. Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged at that time for first degree rape.

🚨Rape Arrest - Man arrested as 12-year-old pregnant victim goes into labor with his child🚨 On 7/14/21, officers were...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

After further investigation into the case, the 12-year-old’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

🚨Mother arrested for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth to a 24-year-old man's child🚨 A few weeks...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its school COVID-19...
SC Health Dept. recommends face masks, vaccinations for fall school year

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died...
Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident
The Dorchester Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library will close on July 31 at 5...
Dorchester Road library branch closing to begin renovations
The city's three largest carriage companies announced they will voluntarily close Friday...
Charleston carriage companies voluntarily closing Friday because of heat concerns
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.
Williamsburg County hosts Music Festival