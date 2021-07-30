SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nonprofit seeks help to fix up bikes for people in need

Second Chance Bikes works to refurbish old and un-rideable bikes into fully functional bikes to...
Second Chance Bikes works to refurbish old and un-rideable bikes into fully functional bikes to then donate to people in the Lowcountry who can't afford them.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bicycles are the primary mode of transportation for many people in the Lowcountry, but they aren’t cheap.

Second Chance Bikes works to refurbish and unrideable bikes into fully functional bikes to then donate to people in the Lowcountry who can’t afford them.

READ MORE: To get involved, visit Second Chance Bikes’ website.

The organization helps hundreds of children and adults every year.  Since January, they’ve already provided bikes to more than 200 kids.

Second Chance Bikes Director Sylvie Baele says the bikes they take in are either donated or abandoned.  With the help of volunteers, it takes two to three weeks to fix the bikes up and get them back on the road.

“As a bike advocate for the last 10 years, and as a bike commuter, I could really see that there was a need for affordable for bikes for people of all walks of life,” Baele said.

Second Chance Bikes provides bikes to many organizations, as well as individuals.  Entities like the VA, 180 Place, and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health often submit applications for bikes on behalf of their clients.

“They are also awesome tools of self-empowerment,” Baele said.

But all of this is made possible because of volunteers, which Baele says they need more of.  She says they have more than enough bikes to fill the requests, but not enough volunteers to fix them up.

Twice a week they have a volunteer session: Thursday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baele says they prefer that volunteers have some knowledge in bike mechanics, but there are also many other ways you can help.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its school COVID-19...
SC Health Dept. recommends face masks, vaccinations for fall school year

Latest News

Raven Saunders spoke to reporters after her return from the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de...
Burke High School alum Raven Saunders qualifies for women’s shot put finals in Tokyo
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says dangerous heat is expected Friday afternoon with heat...
Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued for Lowcountry counties Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family joins watch party as Burke High alum Raven Saunders competes in Tokyo Olympics
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Watch party set for Burke High School alum in Olympics