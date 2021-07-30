SC Lottery
Off-duty firefighter suffers burns helping family

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A local firefighter is in the intensive care unit after suffering burns while off-duty.

St. Paul Fire District firefighter Ethan Crocker was walking his dog when he reportedly saw smoke emanating from an apartment at the Martins Creek Apartments in Summerville last Friday.

Someone in an apartment was reportedly attempting to heat a large pot of cooking oil and Crocker tried to encourage the family to evacuate. The pot spilled, severely burning Crocker. He suffered second and third degree burns to his body, with his arm sustaining the worst damage, jeopardizing his future in firefighting.

“His life is not going to be the same; I hope he’ll be a firefighter again,” Crocker’s mother, Kim Brown, said. “He loves that. I don’t know what he would do if he couldn’t do that.”

Crocker is at MUSC, where his mother expects him to remain in the ICU for another two to three months.

Fellow St. Paul firefighters are covering Crocker’s shifts, so he can continue to be paid. A GoFundMe account has collected more than $20,000, so far.

