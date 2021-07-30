SC Lottery
One person injured in apartment complex shooting near Summerville

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been injured following a shooting at an apartment complex near Summerville Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:24 p.m. deputies responded to Azalea Park Apartments at 527 Orangeburg Road regarding a reported shooting.

“Deputies have located a crime scene,” DCSO officials said. “Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are currently on scene conducting their investigation.”

Authorities said one victim has been transported to the hospital and detectives are speaking with that person.

Lt. Rick Carson said the scene is now safe.

