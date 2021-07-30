Publix to require employees to wear masks starting Aug. 2

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBF) - Publix will once again require its employees to wear face masks.

The company announced Friday that, effective Aug. 2, all employees will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Publix cites information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the reason for the decision. The CDC recently adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines, recommending masks be worn indoors even among those vaccinated.

“We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Publix said in a statement.

