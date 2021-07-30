SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Two days before federally-funded emergency SNAP supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians were set to expire, the state extended them through the end of the year.

Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Sunday. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits, used for the purchase of household food, will continue receiving the monthly supplement through Dec. 31.

Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on July 28 to request authorization for the extension, writing that approximately 295,000 households currently receive SNAP assistance in the state.

In a response, McMaster wrote:

Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food.

Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.

In order to continue the emergency allocations, DSS submitted an Administrative Agency Declaration to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and received approval Thursday.

DSS will renew its request with the USDA monthly through the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s...
Gov. McMaster sued over termination of federal unemployment benefits

Latest News

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through...
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County buildings as of Monday
Raven Saunders, of United States, waits to compete in the qualification rounds of the women's...
Burke High School alum Raven Saunders qualifies for women’s shot put finals in Tokyo