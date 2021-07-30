SC Lottery
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through rapid tests.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,203 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest single-day total since mid-February.

Those numbers represented the latest data from test results received on Wednesday.

The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through rapid tests. The report also included two confirmed deaths. One of those deaths occurred in Lexington County and the other occurred in Williamsburg County, DHEC said.

Of the new cases, Charleston County reported a total of 167, while Dorchester County reported 152 and Berkeley County reported 67. Horry County had the highest total at 226 cases.

The numbers are based on the latest results from 14,761 tests, with a 12.5% positive rate.

Case counts statewide stand at 617,148, including 505,676 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 111,472 confirmed through rapid testing.

The confirmed death toll in South Carolina is currently 8,731. There were 1,173 deaths being investigated as probable in terms of COVID-19.

South Carolina has performed more than 8.4 million COVID-19 tests.



