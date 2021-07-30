SC Lottery
SC State picked 1st in MEAC Preseason Poll

South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, VA—Nine (9) South Carolina State Bulldogs were named to the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason Football All-Conference team, while Coach Buddy Pough’s team was picked to finish first (1st) in the race for the league title, as voted on by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors .  

The announcements were made Friday (July 30th ) at the MEAC’s annual Media Day held at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

South Carolina State, the defending champion clinched a share of the league crown in 2019 was chosen as the favorite with five (5) first place votes, followed by Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Morgan State and Howard.

Bulldog defensive back Decobie Durant was tabbed as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Norfolk State’ quarterback Juwan Carter was named as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State were wide receiver Shaquan Davis, offensive linemen Jalen Page and Tyson Gray, linebacker Chad Gilchrist and Durant.

Quarterback Corey Fields, Jr., running back Kendrall Flowers, offensive lineman Chris Simon and linebacker BJ Davis all were named All-MEAC Second Team respectively.

The Bulldogs open the 2021 campaign on September 4th  on the road  in the season-opener versus SWAC foe  Alabama A&M in Huntsville, AL. Kickoff is 6 p.m. (CT) Season tickets to SC State home games are still available for more information go online to www.scsuathletics.com or contact the SC State Ticket Office at 803-536-8579 or 1-800-298-9157.

2021 MEAC Football

Predicted Order of Finish/Preseason Players of the Year

(The predicted order of finish, preseason players of the year, and preseason All-MEAC teams were voted on by the league’s head football coaches and sports information directors)

Predicted Order of Finish (ranked from first place to sixth, first-place votes in parentheses)

1. South Carolina State (5)                 118 points

2. Norfolk State (2)                             96

3. North Carolina Central (2)              78

4. Delaware State (1)                          56

5. Morgan State (1)                             48

6. Howard (1)                                      36

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Juwan Carter – QB, Norfolk State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Decobie Durant – DB, South Carolina State

