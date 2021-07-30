Burke High School alum Raven Saunders qualifies for women’s shot put finals in Tokyo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends of Raven Saunders cheered Friday morning as they watched the 25-year-old place first in qualifying throws for the women’s shot put finals.

Saunders’ throw was 19.22 meters, earning her a spot at the finals Saturday night.

Supporters cheered at Burke High School, where Saunders graduated in 2014. Two years later, she competed in her first Olympic games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

.@GiveMe1Shot is going to the finals! She had the first place qualifying throw with 19.22 meters.



Her supporters at her watch party could not be more proud💚 @Live5News pic.twitter.com/olTqggszWA — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) July 30, 2021

She will compete in the shot-put competition Friday morning. She is set to throw in the qualification round of Group A that begins at 6:25 a.m.

Her supporters are even holding a virtual version of the watch party on Zoom for fans who cannot watch the party in person. (For those who wish to view the party, use the passcode Raven.)

Saunders placed fifth at the 2016 Olympics. The Lowcountry native qualified to go to Tokyo late last month by finishing 2nd in the shot put competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

She threw a personal best of 19.96 meters on her third throw of the finals, a throw that also set a record for the tournament. But that record was short lived as Jessica Ramsey would throw 20.12 meters just a few minutes later.

This year, she is looking to bring home her first medal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.