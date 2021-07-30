SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williamsburg County hosts Music Festival

People can enjoy music, a car show and food.
The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.
The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.(Storyblocks)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The folks in Williamsburg County are getting ready for a fun-filled weekend.

The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.

It kicks off with a run/walk at 8 a.m. At 3 p.m., there’s a classic car show and vendors will open their booths. Then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there’s a business expo. People can enjoy music from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Williamsburg County Music Festival takes place Saturday in Kingstree at the Parks and Recreation Department on 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its school COVID-19...
SC Health Dept. recommends face masks, vaccinations for fall school year

Latest News

Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died...
Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident
The Dorchester Road branch of the Charleston County Public Library will close on July 31 at 5...
Dorchester Road library branch closing to begin renovations
The city's three largest carriage companies announced they will voluntarily close Friday...
Charleston carriage companies voluntarily closing Friday because of heat concerns
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County buildings as of Monday