Williamsburg County hosts Music Festival
People can enjoy music, a car show and food.
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The folks in Williamsburg County are getting ready for a fun-filled weekend.
The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.
It kicks off with a run/walk at 8 a.m. At 3 p.m., there’s a classic car show and vendors will open their booths. Then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there’s a business expo. People can enjoy music from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Williamsburg County Music Festival takes place Saturday in Kingstree at the Parks and Recreation Department on 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway.
