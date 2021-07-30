Williamsburg County hosts Music Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The folks in Williamsburg County are getting ready for a fun-filled weekend.

The annual Williamsburg County Music Festival returns Saturday.

It kicks off with a run/walk at 8 a.m. At 3 p.m., there’s a classic car show and vendors will open their booths. Then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there’s a business expo. People can enjoy music from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Williamsburg County Music Festival takes place Saturday in Kingstree at the Parks and Recreation Department on 2084 Thurgood Marshall Highway.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.