Woman accused of firing gun after argument surrenders to police

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old Georgetown woman turned herself in to police Thursday.

Jamilah K. Priest is charged with breach of peace, aggravated in nature, Capt. Nelson Brown said.

The charge stems from an argument that happened Wednesday near the 2000 block of Winyah Street, police say. Moments after leaving the incident location, Priest allegedly fired a handgun in an unknown directions, police say. Witnesses provided investigators that identified Priest as the suspect, Brown said.

