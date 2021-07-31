Charity gives away backpacks to students in need

SC Lottery
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry charity organization, Trident United Way says they are partnering with an organization to host a backpack giveaway.

Trident United Way says they have distributed a “Community Engagement Grant” to the Kingdom Restoration Community Development Corporation.

The grant will go towards helping the Kingdom Restoration Community Development Corporation giveaway backpacks to children in need, TUW said in a Twitter post.

The giveaway is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say it will be held at the Lord of the Harvest Church. That church is located at 3680 Meeting Street Road in North Charleston.

TUW says “Palmetto Palace’s” mobile health unit will also be at the backpack giveaway offering to inoculate people with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 12-years-old or older is eligible for a vaccine, organizers say.

