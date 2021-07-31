Charity gives away over 200 air conditioners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 200 air conditioners and dozens of fans were given away to seniors and those with underlying conditions in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of Project Cool Breeze.

According to leaders with Project Cool Breeze, this is the third giveaway they’ve had so far this year, but they plan to have more in the future.

It’s all a part of an effort to help eligible folks stay cool in this intense summer heat.

“It is hot, but all of us that are here want to be a blessing to other people,” Project Cool Breeze Event Coordinator Tylaunda Corbin said. “We know how it is being in this Charleston heat, even for us just a few hours while we’re here. So we can imagine what it’s like for those who don’t have A/C’s in their home.”

Corbin says their team is looking for volunteers and donations. Visit Project Cool Breeze’s website for more information on how to get involved.

