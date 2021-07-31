SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crash on Ashley River Bridge closes all lanes into Charleston

Two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a...
Two lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a collision.(Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a crash on the Ashley River Bridge.

The police department released a tweet saying all lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a collision.

Officers have asked drivers to find an alternate route until the accident scene is cleared.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner has ordered both to undergo an autopsy Saturday morning at MUSC. Their cause and...
Coroner’s office identifies couple found dead in Summerville apartment complex
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County government buildings as of Monday
Joint Base Charleston officials confirmed an airman assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing died...
Joint Base Charleston airman dies in accident
The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through...
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:24 p.m. deputies responded to...
One person injured in apartment complex shooting near Summerville

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Backpack giveaway
Trident United Way says they have distributed a "Community Engagement Grant" to the Kingdom...
Charity gives backpacks to students in need
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory issued in Lowcountry
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the...
MUSC: Number of COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area doubles in a week