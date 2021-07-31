Crash on Ashley River Bridge closes all lanes into Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a crash on the Ashley River Bridge.

The police department released a tweet saying all lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a collision.

Officers have asked drivers to find an alternate route until the accident scene is cleared.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

All lanes of the Ashley River Bridge entering the city of Charleston are now closed to traffic due to a

collision. Motorists are to find alternate routes until the accident scene is cleared.#chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/6wgF9X9lKY — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 31, 2021

2 lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a collision. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the accident scene is cleared.#chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/lpC1X7V1TS — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.