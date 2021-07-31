Crash on Ashley River Bridge closes all lanes into Charleston
Jul. 31, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a crash on the Ashley River Bridge.
The police department released a tweet saying all lanes of the Ashley River Bridge leading into the city of Charleston are closed due to a collision.
Officers have asked drivers to find an alternate route until the accident scene is cleared.
There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
