Crews find person dead inside house fire
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department found a person dead inside a house fire early Saturday morning, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.
Crews responded to the structure fire on Detyens Road at about 7:30 a.m. and found a single family home up in flames.
Tidwell said crews discovered a person who was trapped inside had died.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.
