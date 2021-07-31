Crews find person dead inside house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department found a person dead inside a house fire early Saturday morning, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.

Crews responded to the structure fire on Detyens Road at about 7:30 a.m. and found a single family home up in flames.

Tidwell said crews discovered a person who was trapped inside had died.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

