Crews respond to ‘smoke condition’ at MUSC

The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a “smoke condition” on Saturday at MUSC...
The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a “smoke condition” on Saturday at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says they responded to a “smoke condition” on Saturday at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Crews say they received the call just before 1 p.m. and were advised by MUSC staff of smoke on the fourth floor.

A search of the building noted a haze on the fourth floor but a fire was not located, authorities said.

The fire marshal division responded to the scene and worked with facility staff to review the incident, a report states.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the cause of the haze was not identified, but the situation is still under review and facility staff have implemented a fire watch.

No injuries were reported and only staff and contractors were in the building at the time of the incident, officials said.

Crews from the Charleston, North Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews fire departments along with Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Rescue and the Charleston Police Department all responded to the incident.

