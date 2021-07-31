FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory today, strong storms possible later this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Lowcountry until 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s at the beaches. Please use extreme caution! Limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated, stay in the a/c as much as possible and check on your elderly neighbors! Heat index numbers are likely 105-110 today. Look out for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Any storm could contain heavy rain and frequent lightning. Anything that develops will be slow moving, localized flooding is possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s with the heat index approaching 105 degrees. Once again, isolated showers and storms are likely tomorrow afternoon and a strong to severe storm is possible. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. A break from the heat is on the way next week and clouds increase as tropical moisture surges into the Lowcountry. Rain chances increase substantially, up to 60 to 70% Monday through Friday. Several inches of rain could fall for some spots during this time frame, localized flooding is possible. With more clouds and activity, temperatures will fall below average into the 80s Monday through Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95, Low 79.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95, Low 76.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 84, Low 73.

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

