FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory issued in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a head advisory for several Lowcountry counties.

Weather officials say there will be a heat advisory in place in Beaufort County, Colleton County, Charleston County, Berkeley County and Inland Dorchester County. They say it will extend from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says the heat index values predicted show temperatures of 110 degrees to 113 degrees are possible Saturday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur so the NWS is encouraging people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The weather service say people should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible people should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency so call 911 if someone appears to be suffering from the symptoms.

Look at the heat index as we approach 4:30 this morning! Factoring in the humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees, it feels like the mid to upper 90s along the coast. pic.twitter.com/T2zYvO4oKH — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) July 31, 2021

