Foundation in memory of teen North Charleston mass shooting victim opens doors

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of North Charleston residents gathered despite the heat Saturday afternoon to remember the life of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith, who died in a mass shooting at an unauthorized concert in the city back in May.

Just over two months after Smith died in that shooting, her family members cut the ribbon on a foundation in her name dedicated to bringing about positive change and reducing gun violence in the area.

The foundation’s headquarters at 2025 Reynolds Avenue will serve as a community gathering place where young people can go to get advice and resources for school and jobs rather than feeling alone and turning to violence.

Smith’s father Ronald said it’s all about building a community to support the next generation so more families don’t have to go through what he did. He wanted to move quickly to get it up and running since gun violence continues to plague the community.

“I know that she’s smiling and she’s telling her daddy to push,” he said. “She knows I’m the type that love(s) to push; I move forward, I don’t slow. My body is tired right now but to get this moving now, that was the best thing, that was the best thing.”

To learn more about their efforts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.