Lowcountry organizations partner with Charleston Co. school for back-to-school BBQ

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Charleston-based groups supported North Charleston students by partnering with Meeting Street Elementary for their back to school barbecue.

According to the school’s website, Meeting Street Elementary at Burns is a free, public school for families living in the Dorchester Waylyn attendance zone. It is a special partnership between the Charleston County School District and Meeting Street Schools.

Charleston RISE, an organization focused higher quality public education, and the Charleston County Public Library passed out hundreds of books at the school’s Saturday event. They also kicked off a new partnership to encourage students to read more, as well as improve academic outcomes for these students.

Kids got to enjoy music, food, games and more, including visits from the North Charleston Police Department and Fire Department.

All of the festivities are to celebrate the start of the school year and get families and students ready for class.

“Community and connecting to our community is crucial to us,” Meeting Street Elementary at Burns Principal Chad Weiden. “Our children need to know that we’re part of their community, part of the neighborhood and there’s no difference between their neighborhood and the school. They are one. We want to make sure the kids see that and see us in their neighborhood.”

According to officials with RISE, they plan to give away more than 12-hundred books throughout August.

