SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

MUSC: Number of COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area doubles in a week

Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the...
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area doubled in a week according to the latest tracking update by the health system.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area doubled in a week according to the latest tracking update by the health system.

According to MUSC, the number of cases in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties combined was 1,230 for the week that ended July 27. The week before, it was 651, and the week before that, 411.

“I just didn’t think it would go this high this quick,” said Dr. Michael Sweat with MUSC. “It’s targeting this moderate level of people who haven’t been infected, and it’s happening very fast. It’s just going bonkers in the unvaccinated, and it’s terrible to see.”

You can blame the delta variant for the increase in cases, Sweat said, and it’s highly contagious. According to MUSC, the delta variant doesn’t seem to make people sicker than earlier iterations of the coronavirus.

But health officials said its ability to spread easily makes it a real threat.

“And there’s now concern that delta may infect a small number of fully vaccinated people who might go on to spread the virus,” MUSC officials said. “That’s behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation that people mask indoors in public places.”

Sweat said breakthrough infections are occurring infrequently and are almost all mild cases. He hopes the overall increase in cases will nudge more people to get their shots.

According to Sweat, if cases continue to go up, we could see something similar to what we’ve seen during earlier waves of COVID: a three-month cycle.

“If we peak into September, you would kind of expect it to be down by October,” Sweat said. “But this could cause a lot of heartburn for issues related to kids in school. We have vaccines that work — it’s all a matter of getting people to take them.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD officials said it happened in the area of Hanover Street and Johnson Street. Chief Luther...
Police chief: Five people shot in downtown Charleston, two victims in critical condition
An overturned 18-wheeler blocked both eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 177. Drivers...
I-26 lanes reopen after tractor trailer overturns
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Charleston police investigate possibility a pair of shootings could be related
At 9:15 p.m., police officers responded to the Shires Apartment on Little John Drive in West...
Police: 2 Charleston shootings unrelated; 7, including 12-year-old boy, wounded
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County government buildings as of Monday

Latest News

The report included 1,392 cases confirmed through PCR tests and 811 cases detected through...
SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
VIDEO: SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
VIDEO: SC health department reports more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Starting Monday, Charleston County will require face coverings in all public areas of its...
Face coverings to be required in all Charleston County government buildings as of Monday