MUSC: Number of COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area doubles in a week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area doubled in a week according to the latest tracking update by the health system.

According to MUSC, the number of cases in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties combined was 1,230 for the week that ended July 27. The week before, it was 651, and the week before that, 411.

“I just didn’t think it would go this high this quick,” said Dr. Michael Sweat with MUSC. “It’s targeting this moderate level of people who haven’t been infected, and it’s happening very fast. It’s just going bonkers in the unvaccinated, and it’s terrible to see.”

You can blame the delta variant for the increase in cases, Sweat said, and it’s highly contagious. According to MUSC, the delta variant doesn’t seem to make people sicker than earlier iterations of the coronavirus.

But health officials said its ability to spread easily makes it a real threat.

“And there’s now concern that delta may infect a small number of fully vaccinated people who might go on to spread the virus,” MUSC officials said. “That’s behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation that people mask indoors in public places.”

Sweat said breakthrough infections are occurring infrequently and are almost all mild cases. He hopes the overall increase in cases will nudge more people to get their shots.

According to Sweat, if cases continue to go up, we could see something similar to what we’ve seen during earlier waves of COVID: a three-month cycle.

“If we peak into September, you would kind of expect it to be down by October,” Sweat said. “But this could cause a lot of heartburn for issues related to kids in school. We have vaccines that work — it’s all a matter of getting people to take them.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.